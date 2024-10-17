Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $537.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,494. The company has a market cap of $486.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

