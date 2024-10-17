Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after buying an additional 348,824 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after buying an additional 181,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.54. The stock had a trading volume of 178,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,601. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $321.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.