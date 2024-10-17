Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,717,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $268.15. 91,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $268.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.