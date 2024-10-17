Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 2,573,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,473,183. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock worth $107,643,767. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

