RLI (NYSE:RLI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.45 and last traded at $161.20, with a volume of 12955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RLI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

RLI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,045,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,876,000 after acquiring an additional 107,655 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 556,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RLI by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

