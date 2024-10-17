Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $95.49.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.