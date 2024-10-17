Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $5.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $604.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,446. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

