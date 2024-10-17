Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Sells C$87,500.00 in Stock

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$87,500.00.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

CVE:RYO remained flat at C$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,741. Rio Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

