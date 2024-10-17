Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO) Director Sells C$87,500.00 in Stock

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$87,500.00.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
CVE:RYO remained flat at C$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,741. Rio Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.95.
Rio Silver Company Profile
