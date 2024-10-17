Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $35,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,638.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. 115,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

