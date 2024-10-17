Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $8.97 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

BA opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average of $173.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

