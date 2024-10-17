Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,100 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,448.41.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,472 shares of company stock worth $23,941,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,384.32 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $811.42 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,350.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,301.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

