Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,428,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.55. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.67.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

