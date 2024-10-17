Rheos Capital Works Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

