Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Leerink Partners from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Shares of RVTY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 163,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,466. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,524. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

