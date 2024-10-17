Reviewing Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Science Applications International and Waystar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 3 3 0 2.29 Waystar 0 0 11 0 3.00

Science Applications International presently has a consensus target price of $150.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Waystar has a consensus target price of $29.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Waystar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waystar is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.44 billion 0.98 $477.00 million $5.56 26.47 Waystar $791.01 million 5.85 -$51.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Science Applications International and Waystar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Waystar.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Waystar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.97% 22.88% 7.45% Waystar N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Waystar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

