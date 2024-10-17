Reviewing Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) & FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM)

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Marketing and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A Lazydays -18.19% -35.04% -6.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFP Marketing and Lazydays”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $987.99 million 0.02 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.13

Analyst Ratings

FFP Marketing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lazydays.

This is a summary of current ratings for FFP Marketing and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lazydays has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.87%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FFP Marketing has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

