Reviewing Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 3 3 0 2.29 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Science Applications International and Canna-Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Science Applications International currently has a consensus price target of $150.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.97% 22.88% 7.45% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Canna-Global Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.44 billion 0.98 $477.00 million $5.56 26.47 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

