Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 16th (ACGL, AGIO, AMRC, BAC, BKNG, CLH, CRAI, EGHT, EXPE, PESI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 16th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

