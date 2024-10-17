Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 17th (AACG, AAME, AAN, ABBV, ADXS, AIRS, AKTX, ALMS, AMGN, APWC)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 17th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT). They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK). They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO). They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES). They issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.