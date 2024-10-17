Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 17th (AACG, AAME, AAN, ABBV, ADXS, AIRS, AKTX, ALMS, AMGN, APWC)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 17th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT). They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK). They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO). They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES). They issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

