Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acuity Brands, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $17.19 for the year. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

AYI stock opened at $305.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.44. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $156.84 and a 1-year high of $312.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

