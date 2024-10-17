Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $273.89. The stock had a trading volume of 809,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.05.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

