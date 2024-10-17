Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FedEx stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

FedEx Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDX traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.89. The company had a trading volume of 809,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

