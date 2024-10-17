Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lam Research stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,535,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,066,857. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 903.8% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

