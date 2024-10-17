Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $224.59. 4,049,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,109,565. The company has a market cap of $644.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 48,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

