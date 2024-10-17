Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 645.36 ($8.43) and traded as low as GBX 628 ($8.20). Renewi shares last traded at GBX 636 ($8.31), with a volume of 54,137 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.27) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWI

Renewi Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of £501.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 645.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 639.15.

In other Renewi news, insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61), for a total value of £60,660.95 ($79,212.52). 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.