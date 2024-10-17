Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 645.36 ($8.43) and traded as low as GBX 628 ($8.20). Renewi shares last traded at GBX 636 ($8.31), with a volume of 54,137 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.27) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWI
Renewi Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Renewi news, insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61), for a total value of £60,660.95 ($79,212.52). 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Renewi Company Profile
Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renewi
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.