Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,212 shares.
Renegade Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.
About Renegade Gold
Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.
