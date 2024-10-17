Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 52814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

