Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.38, but opened at $48.49. Relx shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 143,938 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

