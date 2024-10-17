ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Hits $4.66

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 366.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 341.6% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $4.66 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010972 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

