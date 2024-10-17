Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $151.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.23.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $195.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.