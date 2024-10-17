Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $72.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

