Raymond James Comments on Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $9.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.90.

PD stock opened at C$83.42 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$67.46 and a 1 year high of C$109.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$90.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

