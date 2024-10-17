Raymond James Comments on Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $9.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The business had revenue of C$429.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%.
PD stock opened at C$83.42 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$67.46 and a 1 year high of C$109.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$90.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.
In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
