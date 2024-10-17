Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.97. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.