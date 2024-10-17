Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 5777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Rand Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

