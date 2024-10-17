Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.64. Rakuten Group shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 6,181 shares traded.

Rakuten Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.