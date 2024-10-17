QXO (QXO) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare QXO to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO Competitors 760 3989 5397 116 2.47

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.64%. Given QXO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $57.11 million -$1.07 million -8.76 QXO Competitors $1.33 billion $8.87 million -8.67

This table compares QXO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

QXO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QXO has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% QXO Competitors -155.30% -1,981.24% -8.62%

Summary

QXO beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

