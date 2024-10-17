QUASA (QUA) One Day Volume Hits $1,107.99

QUASA (QUA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $83,185.34 and approximately $1,107.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00103285 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,188.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

