Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $65.53 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,885.73 or 1.00075397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00063223 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

