QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

