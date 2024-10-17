Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 12,045 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,144,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96,312 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 57,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,729. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

