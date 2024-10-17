Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.03. 182,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

