Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

NYSE DE traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.97. 358,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,965. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

