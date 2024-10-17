Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,030. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

