Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI remained flat at $59.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.91.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

