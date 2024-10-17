Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $343,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,138,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,778 in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GDV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.92. 35,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,504. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

