Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 784,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,885. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

