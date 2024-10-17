Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $118.03. 796,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

