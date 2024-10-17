Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Hits $258.91 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $258.91 million and approximately $27.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00003659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.03892050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00041068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,360,461 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

