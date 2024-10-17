Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for THOR Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after buying an additional 78,832 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 333,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

