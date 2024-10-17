Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Issued By Zacks Research

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.